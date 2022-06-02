নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (20)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (20)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
20. Bangladesh lies (a) ______ the southern part of Asia. She is (b) ______ small country. She is now apparently in the grip of all sorts of pollutions (c) ______ air pollution, soil pollution and water pollution. (d) ______ dwellers of the urban areas are (e) ______ worst sufferers of such pollutions. (f) ______ industrialization process in Bangladesh (g) ______ the past decades has created significant environmental problems. We know (h) ______ some of the most common types of environmental pollutions and ways of coping (i) ______ them. In this case, we need awareness (j) ______ most.
Answer:
a. in; b. a; c. like; d. The; e. the; f. The; g. over; h. about; i. with; j. x.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
