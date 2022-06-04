নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (22)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (22)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
22. Festivals have always been integral parts (a) _____ our tradition and culture. We have (b) _____ number of festivals which we celebrate (c) _____ the year. Some of our national festivals are relatedto our (d) _____ history of Independence and Language Movement some are related (e) _____ our religions and (f) _____ rest are related to our art and culture. Whatever may be (g) _____ occasion people (h) _____ all walks of the society take part (i) _____ these festivals spontaneously. We should continue (j) _____ tradition of our festivals.
Answer: a. of; b. a; c. throughout; d. x; e. to; f. the; g. the; h. from; i. in; j. the.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
