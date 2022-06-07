নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (25)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (25)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
25. Gratefulness is the acknowledgement and appreciation of help received (a) ______ others. In our society we cannot do all (b) ______ things. Sometimes, we need the help of others. We are entirely dependent (c) ______ Society. (d) ______ man may be in danger or in problem (e) ______ any time. It is a natural instinct (f) ______ man to come forward to help (g) ______ needy because of his fellow feeling, friendship and kinship. Gratefulness comes from (h) ______ depth of heart and finds its manifestation in books, words and deeds of (i) ______ grateful man. The grateful man feels highly obliged (j) ______ the benefit he has received.
Answer: a. from; b. x; c. on; d. A; e. at; f. in; g. the: h. the; i. the; j. for.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
