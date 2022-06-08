নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (26)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

26. (a) _____ modern world is undoubtedly a world (b) _____ computers. It has brought (c) _____ a great change in our way of life. It works as (d) _____ substitute for human brain. It has enabled us to perform any difficult work accurately (e) _____ a few second in the field of medical science, printing, education, etc. Computers are doing (f) _____ wonderful jobs. In the western countries, computers dominate every sphere of men's life. Our country is also graduall moving (g) _____ a computer culture. It saves both our (h) _____ time and energy. If we make (i) _____ constructive use of it, it can render a great service (j) _____ mankind.

Answer: a. The; b. of; c. about; d. a; e. in; f. x; g. towards; h. x; i. a; j. to.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -25