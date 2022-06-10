নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (28)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

28. Child labour is one of (a) ______ biggest curses (b) ______ the 21st century. It is (c) ______ unfortunate that this has become very accepted (d) ______ our society. Poverty is mainly responsible (e) ______ this. In (f) ______ family of five or six children, the parents have to send their kids (g) ______ their work stations so that they can fill their empty (h) ______ stomach. These poor and helpless children are rewarded (i) ______ all kinds of abuse though they work hard all day long. No other thing is as disgraceful as child abuse for (j) ______ nation. The government has taken necessary measures to check it.

Answer: a. the; b. of; c. x; d. in; e. for; f. a; g. to; h. x; i. with; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -27