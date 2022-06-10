নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (28)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (28)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
28. Child labour is one of (a) ______ biggest curses (b) ______ the 21st century. It is (c) ______ unfortunate that this has become very accepted (d) ______ our society. Poverty is mainly responsible (e) ______ this. In (f) ______ family of five or six children, the parents have to send their kids (g) ______ their work stations so that they can fill their empty (h) ______ stomach. These poor and helpless children are rewarded (i) ______ all kinds of abuse though they work hard all day long. No other thing is as disgraceful as child abuse for (j) ______ nation. The government has taken necessary measures to check it.
Answer: a. the; b. of; c. x; d. in; e. for; f. a; g. to; h. x; i. with; j. a.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
