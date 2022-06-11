নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (29)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

29. Society is (a) _____ common home which we need (b) _____ birth to death. In order to live in (c) _____ very comfortable way, society is (d) _____ must. We live (e) _____ society. So, we must learn how to live in peace and amity (f) _____ others. We have to respect others rights and privileges and likes and dislikes as we expect respect (g) _____ others. We have a lot of duties and responsibilities in (h) _____ society. Education should aim (i) _____ making each individual fully aware (j) _____ these duties and responsibilities. It is true that one has to learn how to earn the bread.

Answer: a. the; b. from; c. a; d. a; e. in; f. with; g. from; h. x; i. at; j. of.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

