নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (36)

নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (36)
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
36. The beach of Cox’s Bazar is (a) ______ beautiful gift of nature. The blue water (b) ______ the sea and its rising waves are always (c) ______ pleasant sight which cools our mind (d) ______ a moment. It is the longest beach (e) ______ the world. (f) ______ Saint Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal is also (g) ______ gift of nature. The beauty of the Island is simply (h) ______ bewitching. The Sundarbans, the largest mangrove forest of the world, is another beautiful gift (i) ______ nature. Its wild life and (j) ______ mysterious setting make it more charming.
Answer: a. a; b. of; c. a; d. within; e. in/of; f. The; g. a; h. x; i. of; j. x.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
