নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (38)

নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (38)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
38. Youth is (a) ______ best time of life. This is the time when it is (b) ______ most important (c) ______ one to remember (d) ______ maxim: As you sow, so shall you reap. One must sow the seeds (e) ______ industry, truthfulness, honesty and other virtues (f) ______ this season to reap the harvest (g) ______ prosperity and happiness. Whatever takes root in (h) ______ man at this time lasts (i) ______ the rest of his life and moulds his (j) ______ future.
Answer:
a. the; b. x; c. for; d. the; e. of; f. in; g. of; h. a; i. throughout; j. x.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
