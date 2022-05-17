নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (4)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

4. (a) ______ stitch in time saves nine. This is (b) ______ well known proverb. Some people don’t care (c) ______ anything. They put (d) ______ a job (e) ______ tomorrow, though they are not sure whether (f) ______ day will come. In this way, they can’t finish, (g) ______ work when they need it. Then they say, Alas! If we were not careless (h) ______ our jobs when we had a lot of time, we could be (i) ______ successful. The persons who waste their time for nothing, suffer (j) ______ the long run.

Answer:

a. A; b. a; c. about; d. off; e. for; f. the; g. a; h. about; i. x; j. in

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

