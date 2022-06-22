নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (40)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

40. (a) ______ good man is a man (b) ______ character. His polite behaviour is (c) ______ great asset because he can win (d) ______ heart of other people (e) ______ him, no matter whether he is rich or poor. He also gets the admiration of all he deals (f) ______. He behaves well (g) ______ even those who are (h) ______ rude to him because he hates to behave rudely. One who pretends to be polite, cannot be polite (i) ______ all circumstances. But (j) ______ man who is really polite, does not fear anybody whatever be the provocation.

Answer: a. A; b. of; c. a; d. the; e. around; f. with; g. towards; h. x; i. in; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -39