নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (40)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (40)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
40. (a) ______ good man is a man (b) ______ character. His polite behaviour is (c) ______ great asset because he can win (d) ______ heart of other people (e) ______ him, no matter whether he is rich or poor. He also gets the admiration of all he deals (f) ______. He behaves well (g) ______ even those who are (h) ______ rude to him because he hates to behave rudely. One who pretends to be polite, cannot be polite (i) ______ all circumstances. But (j) ______ man who is really polite, does not fear anybody whatever be the provocation.
Answer: a. A; b. of; c. a; d. the; e. around; f. with; g. towards; h. x; i. in; j. the.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
গভীর রাতে গালিগালাজ ও মারধর করে আবাসিক ছাত্রকে বের করে দিল ছাত্রলীগ
-
ব্রিকস সম্মেলন দিয়ে বিশ্বমঞ্চে ফিরে যে বার্তা দিলেন পুতিন
-
পদ্মা সেতু উদ্বোধনের ঐতিহাসিক মুহূর্ত উৎসবমুখর পরিবেশে উদ্যাপনের আশা আইজিপির
-
আইএমইআই বদলে চোরাই মুঠোফোন বিক্রি করতেন তাঁরা: র্যাব
-
পদ্মা সেতুর জানা-অজানা নির্মাণবীরদের স্যালুট