নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (41)

নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (41)
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
41. A flower is (a) _____ best gift of nature. It is symbol (b) _____ purity and beauty. It gives us (c) _____ pleasure. There is nobody but loves (d) _____ flower. But it is (e) _____ matter of sorrow that (f) _____ flower does not last long. It blooms in (g) _____ morning and fades away (h) _____ a short time. Nowadays, flowers are cultivated (i) _____ our country. Many people earn their livelihood (j) _____ flower cultivation.
Answer: a. the; b. of; c. X; d. a; e. a; f. a; g. the; h. within; i. in; j. by.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
