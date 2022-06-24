নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (42)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

43. It is (a) _____ instinct of everyone to climb up the top position and power. There is no other passion in the world which is so powerful as the love of (b) _____ power. Man always hankers (c) _____ power, power is the source (d) _____ all strength. But excess of desire (e) _____power leads one (f) _____ disaster. But people always rush to (g) _____ power. Sometimes (h) _____ powerful nation or society is dominated (i) _____ the passion. It wants to swallow (j) _____ smaller and the weaker neighbours.

Answer: a. the; b. X; c. after; d. of; e. for; f. to; g. x; h. a; i. by; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

