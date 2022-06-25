নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (43)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

44. There is (a) _____ proverb regarding idleness that Idleness is the conspiracy of the devil. Idleness brings destruction for anyone. It is similar (b) _____ a destructive power because it can destroy everything. Those who are idle, can never (c) _____ successful in life because idleness closes the gate (d) _____ their prosperity. The gate of one’s prosperity can be opened when one works hard. (e) _____ idle brain is known as (f) _____ devil’s workshop because many bad and harmful things or thoughts occur (g) _____ an idle brain. We should always try our level (h) _____ best to remove (i) _____ idle thinking from our brain by engaging itself (j) _____ constructive thought.

Answer:

a. a; b. to; c. be; d. of; e. An; f. the; g. in; h. x; i. the; j. in.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

