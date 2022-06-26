নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (44)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

44. Trees are very useful (a) ______ man. They prevent (b) ______ rich top soil (c) ______ being washed away by drain water and floods. We can see (d) ______ trees being planted and damaged. Trees provide life to (e) ______ place with their colourful flowers, beautiful leaves and fruits. They provide shelter (f) ______ birds and animals. They take (g) ______ carbon dioxide and give out oxygen. Man needs (h) ______ oxygen to breathe. Actually, without trees our life in (i) ______ world is impossible. So, we should plant more trees and must refrain (j) ______ destroying trees and forest.

Answer:

a. to b. the; c. from; d. x; e. a; f. to; g. in; h. x; i. the; j. from.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

