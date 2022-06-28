নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (46)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

46. The world is (a) a glass. If you smile, it smiles. If you frown, it frowns (b) back. If you look (c) it through (d) red glass, all seem red. If (e) a smoked one, all dull and dirty. Always try then to look at (f) bright side of things. Almost everything in the world has (g) bright side. Greet everyone (h) a bright smile. Kind words and (i) pleasing welcome. It is not enough to love those who are near and dear (j) us.

Answer: a. like; b. x; c. at; d. a; e. through; f. the; g. a; h. with; i. a; j. to.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

