নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (47)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

47. Students should observe (a) _____ rules of health. They should rise (b) _____ the bed early in (c) _____ morning and go out for (d) _____ walk. Besides these, they should take care to perform all these things which are useful (e) _____ the preservation (f) _____ health. These are essential (g) _____ their physical and mental (h) _____ growth. They should also follow the rules of (i) _____ health because health is the root (j) _____ all happiness.

Answer: a. the b. from; c. the; d. a; e. for; f. of; g. for; h. x; i. x; j. of.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

