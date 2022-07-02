নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (48)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

48. There are various kinds (a) _____ professions. So, (b) _____ profession vary from man (c) _____ selection (d) _____ a profession is very important for (e) _____ student. He faces difficulties (f) _____ choosing a right profession. He is to prefer (g) _____ profession very carefully. If he can choose his profession accurately, he can shine (h) _____ life. A good boy determines his (i) _____ profession very carefully. Having selected (j) _____ good profession, he can advance.

Answer: a. of b. a; c. to; d. of; e. a; f. in; g. a; h. in; i. x; j. a.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks -47