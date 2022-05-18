নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (5)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

5. Coronaviruses are a family (a) ______ viruses that cause illness ranging (b) ______ the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). These viruses were originally transmitted (c) ______ animals and people. SARS, for instance, was believed to have been transmitted from civet cats (d) ______ humans while MERS travels from (e) ______ type of camel to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not infected (f) ______ humans. The name coronavirus comes from (g) ______ Latin word corona, meaning crown or halo. Under (h) ______ electron microscope, the image of (i) ______ virus is reminiscent (j) ______ a solar corona.

Answer:

a. of; b. from; c. between; d. to; e. a; f. x: g. the; h. an; i. the; j. of

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Fill in the blanks - 4