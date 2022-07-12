নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (50)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

50. Meherjan lives (a) _____ a slum on the Sirajganj Town Protection Embankment. Her polythene-roofed shelter looks (b) _____ cage. She is (c) _____ woman of 45 but looks more than her age. In front (d) _____ her shelter, she is trying to make (e) _____ fire to cook (f) _____ day’s only meal. Her weak hands tremble as she adds some (g) _____ fallen leaves and straw (h) _____ the fire. The whispering wind (i) _____ the river Jamuna makes (j) _____ fire unsteady.

Answer

a. in; b. like; c. a; d. of; e. a; f. the; g. x; h. to; i. from; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

