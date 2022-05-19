নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (6)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (6)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
6. Road accidents have recently become (a) ______ regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim (b) ______ untimely death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur (c) ______ the violation (d) ______ traffic rules, by unskilled drivers and (e) ______ unconscious passersby. Many (f) ______ unlicensed and faulty vehicles also endanger the passengers and the passersby. So, in order to save us (g) ______ the accidents, (h) ______ government is trying to create awareness among (i) ______ people and has passed strict laws (j) ______ the accused.
Answer:
a. a; b. to; c. for; d. of; e. x; f. X; g. from; h. the; i. the; j. against
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
