নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (7)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

7. Education removes our ignorance and gives us the light (a) ______ knowledge. In respect of imparting (b) ______ education, there should be no discrimination (c) ______ man and women. Education is one of (d) ______ basic human rights. If we deprive women (e) ______ the right of education, almost half (f) ______ our population will remain in (g) ______ darkness. No development can be brought (h) ______ without the participation of women. So, (i) ______ government is doing everything to educate (j) ______ womenfolk.

Answer:

a. of; b. x; c. between; d. the; e. of; f. of; g. x; h. about; i. the; j. the.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

