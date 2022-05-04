নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (10)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (10)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.
10. Education is essential for any kind of (a) ______ (develop). The poor socio-economic condition of our country can be (b) ______ (large) attributed to many people’s (c) ______ (accessibility)to education. Many (d) ______ (literate) people do not have any knowledge of health, sanitation and (e) ______ (populate) control. It (f) ______ (able) us to perform our duties (g) ______ (proper). It enhances our (h) ______ (able) to raise crops, store food and protect the (i) ______ (environ). Education helps us to adopt a (j) ______ (ration) attitude. It provides us with an (k) ______ (lightened) awareness about things and this awareness is a (l) ______ (requisite) for social development. So, we should make people aware of the (m) ______ (import) of education so that the country can make progress (n) ______ (rapid).
Answer: a. development; b. largely; c. inaccessibility; d. illiterate; e. population; f. enables; g. properly; h. ability; i. environment; j. rational; k. enlightened; 1. prerequisite; m. importance; n. rapidly.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
