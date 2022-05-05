নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (11)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

11. A (a) _______ (west) survey was conducted on this (b) _______ (quest), “Are social (c) _______ (work) making us social?” The participants are mainly the (d) _______ (net) users of the west. 81.% opined (e) _______ (affirm). One commented that (f) _______ (smart) detach you from your family and (g) _______ (company) in exchange of an addition to fun. Another comment was that many (h) _______ (virtue) relations are maintained at a time and so they (i) _______ (hard) become deep and reliable. Another (j) _______(remark) comment was that direct (k) _______ (action) has no alternative for a safe (l) _______ (relate) So it is clear that social networks are often (m) _______ (harm) to our normal (n) _______ (social).

Answer:

a. western; b. question; c. networks; d. Internet; e. affirmatively; f. smart phones; g. companions; h. virtual; i. hardly; j. remarkable; k. interaction; l. relation; m. harmful; n. socialization.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

