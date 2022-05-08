নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (14)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

14. Load-shedding is not (a) _____ (desire). It is harmful to the (b) _____ (civil). It makes our life (c) _____ (tolerable) and boring. Because of (d) _____ (deficient) of electricity load-shedding occurs. Our country is densely (e) _____ (people). The storage of electricity is (f) _____ (sufficient) to provide all with electricity. As a result, load shedding is seen (g) _____ (repeat). But this problem must be removed (h) _____ (immediate) So, the (i) _____ (govern) must be conscious of it. Only pragmatic steps can (j) _____ (move) this serious problem from the country. Hopefully the present government is (k) _____ (determine) to bring whole of the country under (l) _____ (electrify) With this end in view, the government is increasing the (m) (generate) of electricity every year.Electricity plays a great role in our (n) _____ (economic) life.

Answer:

a. desirable; b. civilization; c. intolerable; d. deficiency; e. peopled; f. insufficient; g. repeatedly; h. immediately; i. government; j. remove; k. determined; l. electrification; m. generation; n. socio-economic.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

