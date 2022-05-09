নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (15)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

15. (a) _____ (persevere) is needed to be (b) _____ (success) in life. Those who do not persevere in life, become (c) _____ (success) in their mission and only blame their lot for their (d) _____ (fortune) . (e) _____ (persevere) people always become successful. (f) _____ (sincere) is another important virtue which (g) _____ (able) a person to accomplish a job (h) _____ (fruit) Student life is the (i) _____ (form) period of a man’s life. One should not (j) _____ (use) this period of life. Rather every student must utilize this time (k) _____ (proper) in order to gain their (l) _____ (cherish) aim. Sadly many students are (m) _____ (neglect) of their study and (n) _____ (responsible) .

Answer:

a. Perseverance; b. successful; c. unsuccessful; d. misfortune; e. Persevering/Perseverant; f. Sincerity; g. enables; h. fruitfully; i. formative; j. misuse; k. properly; l. cherished; m. neglectful; n. responsibilities.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

