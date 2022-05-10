নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (16)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

16. Those who lead a (a) ______ (luxury) life, are always (b) ______ (different) to the miseries of the poor. They enjoy life in (c) ______ (amuse) and (d) ______ (merry) . They are (e) ______ (centered) people. They have little (f) ______ (realize) of the (g) ______ (bounded) sufferings of the poor. They remain indifferent to their (h) ______ (suffer) . They feel (i) ______ (comfort) to work for their (j) ______ (better) . But if the (k) ______ (wealth) people in society were (l) ______ (sympathy) to the poor the society would assume a different (m) ______ (appear) . So, what is most needed is moral and philosophical (n) ______ (elevate) ?

Answer:

a. luxurious; b. indifferent; c. amusement; d. merriment; e. self-centered; f. realization; g. unbounded; h. sufferings; i. uncomfortable; j. betterment; k. wealthy; 1. sympathetic; m. appearance; n. elevation.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

