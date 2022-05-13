নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (19)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (19)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.
19. Early rising is the habit of (a) ______ (get) up from bed early in the morning. An early (b) ______ (rise) can enjoy the (c) ______ (fresh) of the morning air. He can hear the (d) ______ (melody) songs of the birds. Again, he can start his day’s work (e) ______ (early) than others. An early riser does not suffer from (f) ______ (physic) problems very often. So, he need not go to any (g) ______ (physic) (h) ______ (frequent). Thus, an early riser enjoys (i) ______ (vary) benefits and leads a (j) ______ (peace) life. On the contrary, a person, who gets up late, becomes (k) ______ (deprive) of many blessings of the morning. He cannot perform his duties (l) ______ (proper) Having no time to take physical exercise, he cannot enjoy (m) ______ (health) life. Such a person hardly achieve (n) ______ (prosper) in life.
Answer: a. getting; b. riser; c. freshness; d. melodious; e. earlier; f. physical; g. physician; h. frequently; i. various;j. peaceful; k. deprived; l. properly; m. healthy; n. prosperity.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
