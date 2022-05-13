নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (19)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

19. Early rising is the habit of (a) ______ (get) up from bed early in the morning. An early (b) ______ (rise) can enjoy the (c) ______ (fresh) of the morning air. He can hear the (d) ______ (melody) songs of the birds. Again, he can start his day’s work (e) ______ (early) than others. An early riser does not suffer from (f) ______ (physic) problems very often. So, he need not go to any (g) ______ (physic) (h) ______ (frequent). Thus, an early riser enjoys (i) ______ (vary) benefits and leads a (j) ______ (peace) life. On the contrary, a person, who gets up late, becomes (k) ______ (deprive) of many blessings of the morning. He cannot perform his duties (l) ______ (proper) Having no time to take physical exercise, he cannot enjoy (m) ______ (health) life. Such a person hardly achieve (n) ______ (prosper) in life.

Answer: a. getting; b. riser; c. freshness; d. melodious; e. earlier; f. physical; g. physician; h. frequently; i. various;j. peaceful; k. deprived; l. properly; m. healthy; n. prosperity.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Prefixes and suffixes (18)