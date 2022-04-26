নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (2)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

2. Success in life depends on the proper (a) _______ (utilize) of time. Those who waste their (b) _______ (value) time in (c) _______ (idle), reduce the time of their important work. (d) _______ (punctual) is another great virtue of human beings that (e) _______ (rich) the (f) _______ (man) life. If one takes lesson from the (g) _______ (biography) of successful persons, one will learn that they never kept any work (h) _______ (do) for the next day. (i) _______ (obvious), they were true to their words. So, they got a (j) _______ (respect) position in the society. If we want to be great in life, we must utilize time (k) _______ (fruit) and (l) _______ (meaning). Moreover, we are to put (m) _______ (import) to punctuality and (n) _______ (sincere).

Answer: a. utilization; b. valuable; c. idleness; d. Punctuality; e. enriches; f. human; g. autobiography; h. undone; i. Obviously;j. respectable; k. fruitfully; l. meaningfully; m. importance; n. sincerity.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Prefixes and suffixes (1)