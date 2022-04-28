নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (4)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

4. Road accidents have (a) _____ (recent) become a regular phenomenon in our country. As a result of the accidents, many persons fall victim to (b) _____ (timely) death. It is reported that most of the accidents occur because of the (c) _____ (violate) of traffic rules by (d) _____ (skilled) drivers and (e) _____ (conscious) passers-by. Many (f) _____ (licensed) and (g) _____ (fault) vehicles run on the streets. These vehicles (h) _____ (danger) the (i) _____ (safe) of passengers and the passers-by. But many of us are (j) _____ (aware) of this danger. So, the government has to take strict steps against this (k) _____ (manage) and (l) _____ (disorder) situation on the road. Otherwise, road accidents will go on taking away life (m) _____ (day) At the same time, we all should move on the road (n) _____ (care)

Answer: a. recently; b. untimely; c. violation; d. unskilled; e. unconscious; f. unlicensed; g. faulty; h. endanger; i. safety; j. unaware; k. mismanagement; 1. disorderly; m. everyday; n. carefully.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Prefixes and suffixes (3)