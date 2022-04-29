নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (5)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

5. Bangladesh is an (a) (dependent) country, but she is still burdened with poverty, (b) (population), (c) (employ), corruption, food (d) (deficient), natural calamities, power crisis, etc. Considering all these, the present (e) (govern) has aimed at making a digital Bangladesh to (f) (come) most of these problems. The actual aim of (g) (digit) Bangladesh is to establish technology-based government, which will emphasize the overall (h) (develop) of the country, and the nation. The country has (i) (ready) fixed its target for the (j) (achieve) of digital Bangladesh by 2021. By establishing digital Bangladesh, we will be able to enhance (k) (transparent) and (l) (account). As a result, (m) (corrupt) will be (n) (remark) reduced.

Answer: a. independent; b. overpopulation; c. unemployment; d. deficiency; e. government; f. overcome; g. digital; h. development; i. already; j. achievement; k. transparency; l. accountability; m. corruption; n. remarkably.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Prefixes and suffixes (4)