নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (6)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

6. The books of famous (a) _______ (write) are put on sale in the book fair. Most of the (b) _______ (visit) buy books of different (c) _______ (publish). Almost no visitor returns from the fair without making any purchase. The (d) _______ (buy) like to buy at a fair price. Our book fair is always (e) _______ (crowd). As (f) _______ (vary) books are (g) _______ (play) in a fair, the buyers get a scope to choose books. They buy their (h) _______ (choose) books after a long search. This facility is (i) _______ (available) in any place other than a book fair. A book fair is always (j) _______ (come) to the students. A book fair plays a great role in our (k) _______ (culture) development by creating (l) _______ (enthuse) among the readers. New (m) _______ (write) also get

(n) _______ (introduce) to the readers.

Answer: a. writers; b. visitors; c. publishers; d. buyers; e. crowded; f. various; g. displayed; h. chosen; i. unavailable; j. welcoming; k. cultural; l. enthusiasm; m. writers; n. introduced.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

◀ Prefixes and suffixes (5)