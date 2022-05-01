নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (7)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

7. Life without (a) ______ (sure) and pleasure is dull. Life becomes (b) ______(charm) if it does not have any time to enjoy the (c) ______ (beauty) objects of nature. (d) ______ (monotony) work hinders the (e) ______ (smooth) of work. Leisure (f) ______ (new) our spirit to work. Everybody knows that (g) ______ (work) is (h) ______ (harm). Leisure does not mean (i) ______ (averse) to work. It gives freshness and (j) ______ (create) to our mind. So, we should (k) ______ (joy) some leisure in order to get (l) ______ (revitalize). Otherwise, we will lose (m) ______ (vital) to work.But leisure should be spent (n) ______ (please).

Answer:

a. leisure; b. charmless; c. beautiful; d. Monotonous; e. smoothness; f. renews; g. overwork; h. harmful; i. aversion; j. recreation; k. enjoy; l. revitalized; m. vitality; n. pleasantly.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

