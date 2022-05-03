নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Prefixes and suffixes (9)

Complete the text adding suffixes, prefixes or the both with the root words given in the parenthesis.

9. Mobile phone is a great (a) ______ (invent) of modern science. The (b) ______ (consume) of mobile phone are increasing day by day. People are getting benefits. But it is (c) ______ (fortunate) that mobile phone sometimes (d) ______ (comes) a cause of health hazard, especially the (e) ______ (child) are affected much. According to the (f) ______ (science) mobile phone causes brain tumours, (g) ______ (gene) damage and many other (h) ______ (cure) diseases. They believe that (i) ______ (visible) uncontrolled radioactivity of mobile phone causes (j) ______ (repairable) damage to human body. They say that the (k) ______ (govern) should control radioactive sources. (l) ______ (along) people should be made aware of (m) ______ (harm) aspects of using mobile phone (n) ______ (excess)

Answer:

a. invention; b. consumers; c. unfortunate; d. becomes; e. children; f. scientists; g. genetic; h. incurable; i. invisible; j. irreparable; k. government; l. Alongside; m. harmful; n. excessively.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

