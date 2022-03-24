নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Change Sentences (13,14)

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

13.

a. Shafiq is a complicated man (Negative).

b. He is one of the most intelligent men in his village (Comparative).

c. He visits his uncle daily (Interrogative).

d. He talks so loudly (Exclamatory).

e. We should hold him high (Passive).

Answer:

a. Shafiq is not an easy man.

b. He is more intelligent than most other men in the village.

c. Doesn’t he visit his uncle daily?

d. How loudly he talks!

e. He should be held high by us.

14.

a. Matia is an honest woman (Interrogative).

b. No other woman in our village is so dedicated as she (Superlative).

c. She always follows the right path (Negative).

d. She is very straightforward in her way of life (Exclamatory).

e. We wish that she will live long (Optative).

Answer:

a. Isn’t Matia an honest woman?

b. She is the most dedicated woman in our village.

c. The right path is always followed by her.

d. How straightforward she is in her way of life!

e. May she live long.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

