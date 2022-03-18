নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Change Sentences (3,4)

Change the following sentences as directed in the brackets.

3.

a. Reshma Begum is one of the best teachers in the district (Comparative).

b. What a famous doctor her husband is! (Interrogative).

c. He will shine in life (Optative).

d. They never tell a lie (Passive).

e. Their only daughter dances very nicely (Exclamatory).

Answer:

a. Reshma Begum is better than most other teachers in the district.

b. Isn’t her husband a very famous doctor?

c. May he shine in life.

d. A lie is never told by them.

e. How nicely their only daughter dances!

4.

a. Mr. Jahir is a strong man (Negative).

b. It is a matter of surprise that he was a dangerous fighter in his youth (Exclamatory).

c. He was the best boxer in Bangladesh (Positive).

d. His grandson is not less strong than he (Affirmative).

e. The boy is always honest (Negative).

Answer:

a. Mr. Jahir is not a weak man.

b. What a dangerous fighter he was in his youth!

c. No other boxer in Bangladesh was so good as he.

d. His grandson is as strong as he.

e. The boy is never dishonest.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

