নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (33)

Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.

33. Honesty is the quality of speaking (a) _____ truth. Honesty is great (b) _____ virtue. It is the road (c) _____ peace and happiness. (d) _____ man who possesses is blessed. He is respected by all and hated by none. Even (e) _____ dishonest man cannot but respect him. (f) _____ honest man enjoys peace (g) _____ mind. Though he suffers (h) _____ times, he succeeds (i) _____ the long run and is happy. A dishonest man may succeed (j) _____ the time being.

Answer: a. the; b. x; c. to; d. The; e. a; f. An; g. of; h. at; i. in; j. for.

মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা

