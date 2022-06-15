নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (33)

পড়াশোনা
নবম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি ২য় পত্র | Fill in the blanks (33)
নবম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Gap filling activities without clues. Fill in the blanks with suitable preposition, articles and zero articles.
33. Honesty is the quality of speaking (a) _____ truth. Honesty is great (b) _____ virtue. It is the road (c) _____ peace and happiness. (d) _____ man who possesses is blessed. He is respected by all and hated by none. Even (e) _____ dishonest man cannot but respect him. (f) _____ honest man enjoys peace (g) _____ mind. Though he suffers (h) _____ times, he succeeds (i) _____ the long run and is happy. A dishonest man may succeed (j) _____ the time being.
Answer: a. the; b. x; c. to; d. The; e. a; f. An; g. of; h. at; i. in; j. for.
মো. জসিম উদ্দীন বিশ্বাস, প্রভাষক, ঢাকা রেসিডেনসিয়াল মডেল কলেজ, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
ঢাকায় যাদের জমি ও ফ্ল্যাট আছে সবাই ‘কালোটাকার মালিক’: অর্থমন্ত্রী
-
করোনার সংক্রমণ বাড়ছে, দৈনিক শনাক্ত ২০০ ছাড়াল
-
অ্যান্টিগার ‘অপ্রিয়’ মাঠ বাংলাদেশেরও দুঃস্বপ্নের
-
স্বাস্থ্যসেবা পেতে মানুষকে পকেট থেকেই বেশি ব্যয় করতে হবে
-
গণদেশান্তর কি রাশিয়াকে মেধাশূন্য করবে