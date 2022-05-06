পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (14)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

14.

a. to, was, the, I, ground, strongly, fastened.

b. up, I, when, wake, did?

c. now, do, right, it.

d. address, know, he, doesn’t, your.

e. idea, how, your, fantastic, is!

Answer

a. I was strongly fastened to the ground.

b. When did I wake up?

c. Do it right now.

d. He doesn’t know your address.

e. How fantastic your idea is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

