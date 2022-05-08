পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (16)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

16.

a. afraid, fire, is, of, he

b. help, who, will, you?

c. excellent, is, handwriting, your, how!

d. tea, Rahim, not, does, drink

e. regularly, teeth, your, brush.

Answer

a. He is afraid of fire.

b. Who will help you?

c. How excellent your handwriting is!

d. Rahim does not drink tea.

e. Brush your teeth regularly.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (15)