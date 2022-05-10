পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (18)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

18.

a. been, time, I, last, had, there.

b. go, to, I, cannot, alone, Srimangal.

c. main, are, Bangladesh, what, the, spots, in, tourist ?

d. about, tell, something, me, you.

e. beautiful, country, how, is, our!

Answer

a. I had been there last time.

b. I cannot go to Srimangal alone.

c. What are the main tourist spots in Bangladesh?

d. Tell me something about you.

e. How beautiful our country is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

