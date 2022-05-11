পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (19)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

19.

a. a, morning, it, is, winter.

b. have, your, homework, you, done?

c. no, there, is, on, the, one, road.

d. of, silent, atmosphere, how, is, the!

e. birds, I, the, to, want, enjoy, the, songs, of

Answer

a. It is a winter morning.

b. Have you done your homework?

c. There is no one on the road.

d. How silent the atmosphere is!

e. I want to enjoy the songs of the birds.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

◀ Rearrange (18)