পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

3.

a. hospital/you/how/do/to/know/the/how/get?

b. College/on/go/Road/straight/turn/and/then/left.

c. there/hospital/on/the/is/corner/the.

d. looks/bird/nice/how/the!

e. happy/you/may/be.

Answer

a. Do you know how to get to the hospital?

b. Go straight and then turn left on College Road.

c. The hospital is on the corner there.

d. How nice the bird looks!

e. May you be happy.

4.

a. holiday/ my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.

b. are/ going/ you/ where?

c. Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.

d. a/ journey/ have/ nice.

e. nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!

Answer

a. I am on holiday with my father.

b. Where are you going?

c. I am not going to Chittagong.

d. Have a nice journey.

e. How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া