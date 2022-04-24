পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (2)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

a. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.

b. that/ wonderful/ sounds/ oh!

c. month/ I/ last/ it/ visited.

d. we/ no/ can’t.

e. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?

Answer

a. Take your bag and go to school.

b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!

c. I visited it last month.

d. No, we can’t.

e. How far is it from Dhaka?

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

