পড়াশোনা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (2)
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
2.
a. bag/ go/ school/ and/ to/ take/ your.
b. that/ wonderful/ sounds/ oh!
c. month/ I/ last/ it/ visited.
d. we/ no/ can’t.
e. far/ Dhaka/ how/ from/ is it?
Answer
a. Take your bag and go to school.
b. Oh, that sounds wonderful!
c. I visited it last month.
d. No, we can’t.
e. How far is it from Dhaka?
পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
