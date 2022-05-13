পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (21)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

21.

a. hare, for, slept, hour, an, the.

b. walk, you, can’t, faster?

c. believe, his, hare, the, couldn’t, eyes.

d. too, for, play, don’t long.

e. steady, race, the, wins, slow, but!

Answer

a. The hare slept for an hour.

b. Can’t you walk faster?

c. The hare couldn’t believe his eyes.

d. Don’t play for too long.

e. Slow but steady wins the race!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

