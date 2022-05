পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (25)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

25.

a. eat, food, we, good, should.

b. food, what, good, is, food?

c. to, eat, food, try, healthy.

d. not, body, delicious, our, food, does, need.

e. nice, a, yesterday, mother, cooked, what, dish, my!

Answer

a. We should eat good food.

b. What food is good food?

c. Try to eat healthy food.

d. Our body does not need delicious food.

e. What a nice dish my mother cooked yesterday!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

