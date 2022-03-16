পড়াশোনা

পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Rearrange

পুনর্বিন্যাসকৃত সিলেবাস অনুসারে

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

5.

  • a. is/ town/ a/ it/ beautiful.

  • b. fort/ will/ Isah/ see/ you/ the/ Khan/ of.

  • c. far/ Bogra/ how/ from/ Dhaka/ is?

  • d. born/ he/ Khulna/ was/ not/ in.

  • e. my/ regards/ best/ convey/ your/ parents/ to.

Answer

  • a. It is a beautiful town.

  • b. You will see the fort of Isah Khan.

  • c. How far is Bogra from Dhaka?

  • d. He was not born in Khulna.

  • e. Convey my best regards to your parents.

6.

  • a. what/ you/ you/ eat/ are.

  • b. plenty/ these/ should/ of/ you/ eat/ foods.

  • c. are/ foods/ which/ good?

  • d. these/ eat/ moderately/ foods.

  • e. important/ how/ are/ these/ foods!

Answer

  • a. You are what you eat.

  • b. You should eat plenty of these foods.

  • c. Which foods are good?

  • d. Eat these foods moderately.

  • e. How important these foods are!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

পূর্বের দিনের পড়া

Also Read