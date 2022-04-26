পড়াশোনা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (4)
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
4.
a. holiday/ my/ on/ I/ father/ am/ with.
b. are/ going/ you/ where?
c. Chittagong/ not/ I/ going/ am/ to.
d. a/ journey/ have/ nice.
e. nice/ the/ Chittagong/ how/ of/ scenery/ is!
Answer
a. I am on holiday with my father.
b. Where are you going?
c. I am not going to Chittagong.
d. Have a nice journey.
e. How nice the scenery of Chittagong is!
পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
Also Read
-
শিশুরা আকুতি করে বলছে, ‘আংকেল, কাজ বন্ধ করেন’
-
‘এখন কেউ চিন্তাও করে না মিটারে অটোরিকশা চলবে’
-
রেকর্ড বাড়ার পর পাম-সয়াবিনের দাম সংশোধন
-
জাফর ইকবাল হত্যাচেষ্টা মামলার রায়ে একজনের যাবজ্জীবন
-
শিক্ষার্থীদের শিখন–ঘাটতি দূর করতে চাই বিশেষ উদ্যোগ