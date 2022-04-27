পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (5)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

5.

a. is/ town/ a/ it/ beautiful.

b. fort/ will/ Isah/ see/ you/ the/ Khan/ of.

c. far/ Bogra/ how/ from/ Dhaka/ is?

d. born/ he/ Khulna/ was/ not/ in.

e. my/ regards/ best/ convey/ your/ parents/ to.

Answer

a. It is a beautiful town.

b. You will see the fort of Isah Khan.

c. How far is Bogra from Dhaka?

d. He was not born in Khulna.

e. Convey my best regards to your parents.

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

