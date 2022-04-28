পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (6)

Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.

6.

a. what/ you/ you/ eat/ are.

b. plenty/ these/ should/ of/ you/ eat/ foods.

c. are/ foods/ which/ good?

d. these/ eat/ moderately/ foods.

e. important/ how/ are/ these/ foods!

Answer

a. You are what you eat.

b. You should eat plenty of these foods.

c. Which foods are good?

d. Eat these foods moderately.

e. How important these foods are!

পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা

