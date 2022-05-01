পড়াশোনা
পঞ্চম শ্রেণি - ইংরেজি | Rearrange (9) 1 May
পঞ্চম শ্রেণির পড়াশোনা
Rearrange words in the correct order to make meaningful sentences.
9.
a. birthday/ a/ day/ a/ is/ person’s/ special.
b. race/ why/ we/ don’t/ have/ a?
c. Allah/ you/ may/ bless.
d. clock/ time/ draw/ a/ with/ it/ any/ on.
e. hour/ the/ slept/ an/ hare/ for.
Answer
a. A person’s birthday is a special day.
b. Why don’t we have a race?
c. May Allah bless you.
d. Draw a clock with any time on it.
e. The hare slept for an hour.
পারভীন আক্তার, সহকারী শিক্ষক, লালমাটিয়া মডেল স্কুল, ঢাকা
