পঞ্চম শ্রেণি – ইংরেজি | Unit 1 : Lesson (6 - 7)

Read the following text carefully and answer the questions 2, 3 and 4.

2. Read the following statements. Write true (T) in your answer script if the statement is true. Write false (F) if the statement is false.

i. Tamal is fine.

ii. Full name of Andy is Smith.

iii. Tamal draws attention of Andy Smith.

iv. Andy asks how Tamal is.

v. Sima draws attention of Tamal.

vi. Andy requests Sima to sit down.

Answer to the question no. 2

i. True; ii. False; iii. True; iv. True; v. False; vi. True

3. Answer the following questions in sentences.

a. How is Tamal?

b. Who exchange greetings?

c. How do you spend your leisure?

d. Who is Amina Zaman?

e. Who thanked David?

f. Who is Sima Zaman?

Answer to the question no. 3

a. Tamal is fine.

b. Tamal and David exchange greetings.

c. I spend my leisure time by reading books.

d. Amina Zaman is David’s friend.

e. Tamal thanked David.

f. Sima Zaman is Tamal’s friend.

4. Write at least five sentences about the conversation of Sima, Tamal and Andy by answering the given set of questions related to the text. (Remember to use capital letters, full stops and correct spelling)

1. What do Tamal and Andy do to each other?

2. What does Tamal do with Sima and Andy ?

3. How does Andy want to call Sima Zaman?

4. Whom does Andy requests to sit down?

5. What does Andy want to do with Sima and Tamal?

Answer to the question no. 4

Tamal draws Andy’s attention and asks him how he is. Andy tells that he is fine. Tamal introduces Sima and Andy to each other. Andy wants to call Sima Zaman as Sima. Sima agrees. Andy requests Sima and Tamal to have a chat.

ইকবাল খান, প্রভাষক, বীরশ্রেষ্ঠ মুন্সী আব্দুর রউফ পাবলিক কলেজ, ঢাকা

